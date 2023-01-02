Andre Ayew aims to start New Year on a high as Qatari league resumes

Sports News of Monday, 2 January 2023

Andre Ayew had a fantastic 2022, becoming Ghana's most-capped player among his notable achievements of the year.



The 33-year-old is now focused on the new year 2023, in which he hopes to achieve great things with both the national team and his club Al Sadd.



Andre Ayew wants to start the year on a high note by inspiring Al Sadd to victory in their first home game against Qatar SC on Wednesday.



The Qatari champions struggled last year and must regroup to compete for the league title with the club expected to count heavily on the Ghanaian.



Andre Ayew is nonetheless eager to reprise his starring role from last season, when he scored 15 goals to help Al Sadd win the championship.



The Black Stars captain has only scored two league goals this season, and that has coincided with Al Sadd's struggles in the Qatar Stars League.



Andre Ayew understands that he is the main man and that people at the club look up to him to create magic, and he is ready to answer that call once more, as he has done so many times in his illustrious career.



Al Sadd are currently nine points behind the leaders and know they can't afford to lose points starting this week against Qatar SC.