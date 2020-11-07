Sports News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Andre Ayew a real talisman - Swansea City coach

Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has commended Andre Ayew's influence on the club in their chase for Premier League promotion.



Continuing from where he left off last season, the 30-year-old has netted in each of his last two appearances to spur the Jack Army to the third position on the Championship table after 10 rounds of matches.



He has registered five goals in 10 league appearances for Swansea so far this term.



"I've said on numerous occasions that Andre is a top player in the league, he’s hungry, motivated and very much a team player," Cooper told pressmen on Friday ahead of Saturday's Championship away encounter against Norwich City.



"Andre is great, he has been since I walked through the door. He’s a good lad and a good professional. Andre's been an excellent player for us. He's become a real talisman.



"Off the pitch, he's a real positive influence on everybody, particularly the young boys. He's so determined to do well. He knows he carries a bit of individual responsibility in scoring the goals and leading the way, as he often does.



"He looks very motivated at the moment, he's very fit and hungry to succeed, and the more of that we see from him the better it is and everybody benefits from it. So we really hope he can continue to deliver for us, and there's no signs that that won't happen.



"We are seeing him in good form but he will be the first to tell you that it is still early stages of the season and there's so much to go."



In the 2019-20 term, Ayew registered 15 goals in 44 appearances to help Swansea reach the Championship playoffs where they lost to Brentford in the semi-final.



His exploits earned him two gongs at the Jack Army's end of season awards where he picked up the top scorer and player of the season accolades.



Ayew's recent good form has also been felt on the international stage as he grabbed a brace in Ghana's 5-1 friendly triumph over Asian champions and 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar last month.

