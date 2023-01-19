Andre Ayew: Ghana star named one of Africa's Most Impactful People in 2022

Sports News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew has been celebrated as one of Africa's Most Impactful People in 2022.



Ranks Magazine believes Ayew had a significant impact on the continent in the previous year and has included him in their top 100 list.



Others on the list include Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Salah, and Sadio Mane.



"We recognize and celebrate @andreayew10 as one of Africa's 100 Most Impactful People in 2022, having made an extraordinary impact and contribution to the betterment of society through his creativity and craft and bringing about a new era where the purpose is the foundation for progress," Ranks Magazine posted on Instagram.



The year may not have ended the way he had hoped as Ghana failed to progress from their group in the World Cup, but there is no denying Ayew had a fantastic year.



Ayew's most notable accomplishments in 2022.



