André Ayew included in 2019/20 Championship Team of the Season

Ghana forward André Ayew has been included in the 2019/20 Championship Team of the Season following his scintillating performance for Swansea in the regular season.
Ayew, 29, played a significant role in Swansea City’s Championship playoff qualification.
The former Olympique Marseille man notched 15 goals in the league and also recorded seven assists to fire the Welsh-based side to a 6th place finish.
His brilliant performances after 46 round of games has earned him a place in the league’s team of the season.
Ayew is the only Swansea player who made the list after earning a rate of 7.35 for his performance for the team.
He is expected to bring his A-game when Steve Cooper’s men take on Brentford in the semifinals of the Championship playoff on Sunday.
Below is the full Team of the Season;
Goalkeeper: Marek Rodak (Fulham)
Right-back: Luke Ayling (Leeds)
Centre-back: Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall)
Centre-back: Sean Morrison (Cardiff)
Left-back: Joe Bryan (Fulham)
Right midfield: Andre Ayew (Swansea)
Central midfield: Matheus Pereira (West Brom)
Central midfield: Eberechi Eze (QPR)
Left midfield: Said Benrahma (Brentford)
Striker: Ollie Watkins (Brentford)
Striker: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)
