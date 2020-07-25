Soccer News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

André Ayew included in 2019/20 Championship Team of the Season

André Ayew

Ghana forward André Ayew has been included in the 2019/20 Championship Team of the Season following his scintillating performance for Swansea in the regular season.



Ayew, 29, played a significant role in Swansea City’s Championship playoff qualification.



The former Olympique Marseille man notched 15 goals in the league and also recorded seven assists to fire the Welsh-based side to a 6th place finish.



His brilliant performances after 46 round of games has earned him a place in the league’s team of the season.



Ayew is the only Swansea player who made the list after earning a rate of 7.35 for his performance for the team.



He is expected to bring his A-game when Steve Cooper’s men take on Brentford in the semifinals of the Championship playoff on Sunday.



Below is the full Team of the Season;



Goalkeeper: Marek Rodak (Fulham)



Right-back: Luke Ayling (Leeds)



Centre-back: Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall)



Centre-back: Sean Morrison (Cardiff)



Left-back: Joe Bryan (Fulham)



Right midfield: Andre Ayew (Swansea)



Central midfield: Matheus Pereira (West Brom)



Central midfield: Eberechi Eze (QPR)



Left midfield: Said Benrahma (Brentford)



Striker: Ollie Watkins (Brentford)



Striker: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)





