Thursday, 22 October 2020

André Ayew gratified over Swansea City draw at Coventry City

Swansea City forward André Ayew is satisfied with the draw result against Coventry City on Tuesday.



Swansea City remains unbeaten on the road in the Championship this term after 6 round of matches.



The Welsh-based side nearly lost that record during their 1-1 draw with Coventry City at the St Andrew’s Stadium.



Jordan Shipley put Coventry ahead in the 19th minute but the Jack Army rallied to pick a point from the game courtesy a 41st-minute goal by André Ayew.



The result moved Steve Cooper’s charges to 4th on the standings with 11 points from 6 matches.



Ayew has indicated his contentment with the result though he believes they could be performed much better in the game.



1 point away from home...not the best game but we didn’t give up we keep going

