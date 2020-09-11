Sports News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Anderlecht youngster Jeremy Doku pops up on the radar of Liverpool again

Jeremy Doku made his debut for the Belgian National team in midweek

Anderlecht teen sensation, Jeremy Doku, has emerged as a subject of interest for English Premier League champions Liverpool.



According to reports in Belgium, the six times European Champions have renewed their interest in the inform winger.



Doku, whose parents are Ghanaians, made his international debut for the Red Devils during the international break, and scored in the 5-1 thrashing of Iceland in midweek.



His father has revealed that a decision to sign for Liverpool is a huge possibility.



“At the age of sixteen Jeremy could sign a pro contract with Anderlecht, but even then Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City, Ajax and PSV were interested."



“My preference was Liverpool. How we were received there, damn."



“The trainer [Jurgen] Klopp explained how he saw a potential successor to Sadio Mane in Jeremy. Steven Gerrard showed us videos with tactical analysis."



“At the training complex [Simon] Mignolet, Mane and [Georginio] Wijnaldum came to talk to us. Yet Jeremy was distracted by the talk. Liverpool panicked."



It is believed that Doku could be the heir to Sadio Mane, should the Senegalese- who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid decide to leave.

