Anderlecht stepping up to sign €2.5m rated Majeed Ashimeru permanently

Sports News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Belgium Pro League side, RSC Anderlecht are wrapping up a deal to sign Majeed Ashimeru from Austrian side RB Salzburg.



The versatile player joined the Purple and Whites from Salzburg on a year loan with an option to make the deal permanent.



Following an impressive outing with the club, Anderlecht will sign the former WAFA midfielder permanently.



The deal is expected to be worth €2.5m to secure the midfielder’s services as they intend to turn down the option to make Nigeria’s Paul Mukairu and Abdoulay Diaby’s loan deal permanent.



The 23-year-old has made eight appearances in the Pro League and has found the back of the net once as well as scoring once in the Belgium Cup to take his total tally to two goals since joining in the winter transfer window.



Ashimeru is expected to play a vital for Anderlecht next season.



He made his debut for the Ghana national football team on 25 May 2017 in a friendly against Benin and has been a key player for the side.