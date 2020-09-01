Sports News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Anderlecht outcast Dauda Mohammed bags hat-trick for U21 side in Reserves League

Striker Mohammed Dauda

Out-of-favour Anderlecht striker Dauda Mohammed scored a hat-trick for the club's U21 side on Monday in their 4-0 win over Eupen in the Belgian Reserves League.



The Ghana youth international opened the scoring in the 39th minute to take them into the break ahead of their opponents.



Four minutes into the second stanza, the former Kotoko forward found the back of the net beating his countryman Abdul Manaf Nurudeen- the away goalkeeper.



In the 65th minute, Dauda struck again to again to make it three-zero before Bubacarr Sanneh netted the fourth goal in injury time.



Dauda, who has been declared surplus to requirements by the first Anderlecht first team, was replaced after 72 minutes.



He spent last season on loan at Danish Superliga side Esbjerg fB.

