Anderlecht ordered to pay Thai side Buriram United €425,000 over Frank Acheampong transfer

Anderlecht risk being handed a transfer ban if they fail to comply with a FIFA order to pay Buriram United €425,000 over Frank Acheampong's move to China.



The Ghana international spent two years with the Thai club before joining the Belgian outfit in 2013.



Per the agreement, Buriram United are entitled to a 15% onward transfer of the Ghana international.



Anderlecht initially loaned Acheampong to Tianjin Teda before selling him for € 3.5 million.



The Jupiler League side paid € 525,000 to Buriram United after his outright sale but not on the initial loan move. who claimed were not paid their commission on the loan deal.



Buriram United filed a complaint at FIFA and were successful so Anderlecht were ordered to pay € 375,500 plus interest of € 49,500.

