Soccer News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Anderlecht must cough up €2.5 million to sign Majeed Ashimeru on permanent basis

Talented midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

Talented midfielder Majeed Ashimeru will cost Belgian giants Anderlecht €2.5 million if they are to sign him on a permanent deal next season.



The Mauves are currently in talks with Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg to loan the Ghana international for the rest of the season.



Ashimeru has been identified as the direct replacement for Percy Tau who was recalled by parent club Brighton Hove & Albion in the English Premier League.



The 23-year-old arrived in Brussels over the weekend and remains locked in negotiations with the club.



Earlier reports claimed, he was waiting for the result of a COVID-19 test conducted.



He provided 4 assists in 9 appearances for the Bulls in the first half of the Austrian Bundesliga.