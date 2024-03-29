Anderlecht midfielders Francis Amuzu and Majeed Ashimeru declared fit

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

RSC Anderlecht midfielders Francis Amuzu and Majeed Ashimeru have received the green light for selection ahead of the club's Belgian Pro League - Championship Round opener against Antwerp on Saturday.



Following their successful participation in last Thursday's practice match against Zulte Waregem, both players emerged unscathed, much to the relief of the Anderlecht supporters.



Ashimeru, who represented Ghana's Black Stars at the last AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast, had been sidelined due to an injury sustained during the tournament.



His return to fitness comes as a timely boost for Anderlecht, who are eager to make a strong start in their bid for the title.



During a recent meeting of the Fan Council, Anderlecht coach Jesper Fredberg confirmed that both Amuzu and Ashimeru would feature prominently in the team's lineup from the onset.



With the return of Ashimeru and Amuzu to the squad, Anderlecht aims to hit the ground running in the Champions' Playoffs and mount a serious challenge for the Belgian title.