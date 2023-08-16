Anderlecht contemplating OGC Nice's renewed interest in Francis Amuzu

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Anderlecht, the Belgian football club, finds itself once again facing interest from OGC Nice, a southern French club, regarding their player Francis Amuzu.



Last summer, Anderlecht declined an initial offer from OGC Nice worth 9 million euros, accompanied by potential bonuses of up to 4 million euros.



However, a year later, the French club have returned to the negotiation table.



Recent reports from the Brussels newspaper La Capitale suggest that OGC Nice's renewed offer comes with a different financial proposition, taking into consideration Anderlecht's sporting achievements during the past season.



While no official offer has been presented as of now, OGC Nice is rumored to be considering a bid of 5 million euros along with potential bonuses.



It remains to be seen whether Anderlecht will be willing to part ways with Francis Amuzu for this revised sum.



The 23-year-old player, who holds dual Belgian and Ghanaian nationality, is currently under contract for another two years with Anderlecht.



According to Transfermarkt, a widely recognized platform for football transfers and market values, Francis Amuzu's current market value is estimated at 5 million euros.



Throughout his tenure at Anderlecht, Amuzu has made a notable impact with his contributions, amassing a total of 20 goals and 28 assists in 204 official matches.



His performance as a member of the Belgian national youth team, known as the Young Devils, includes scoring 2 goals in 14 international matches.



As Anderlecht evaluates OGC Nice's renewed interest and the potential offer on the table, the decision regarding Francis Amuzu's future remains to be determined.