Anderlecht coach Kompany clashes with Sporting Director over Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed

Dauda featured in matches against Zulte Waregem and KRC Genk

Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany has clashed with the club's Sporting chief over the involvement of Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 22-year-old was handed an opportunity in the senior team for the first time in two-years, featuring in the games against Zulte Waregem and KRC Genk.



However, it has now emerged that coach Kompany - a former Manchester City great offered the chance to the Ghanaian under duress.



Kompany has concerns about the quality of the former Asante Kotoko striker and ordinarily would have yanked him from his team.



But Anderlecht sporting director Peter Verbeke, who is a key admirer of the talented Ghanaian, has clashed with the coach over attempts to sideline the African.



There are a lot of behind the scenes tension brewing between the two top officials over the future of the Ghanaian.



Apparently there is a lot of pressure from Peter Verbeke on the coach amid a stand-off between the two personalities.



The club's sporting chief blocked Dauda Mohammed's transfer to Mallorca despite the player not being in the plans of coach Vincent Company.



He did not agree for the Ghanaian to leave the Purple and White - a situation which has further deepened tension the sporting director and the coach.



Verbeke sees Dauda as a promising player and considering extending his contract if its expires - to underline the kind of trust and confidence he has in the Ghanaian striker.



Dauda featured in the matches against Zulte Waregem and KRC Genk but now appears the coach bow to pressure from his boss to include the striker.



It remains to be seen if the misunderstanding between the two men can be reconciled.

