Anas exposé forced me to join Rwandan league - Michael Sarpong

Ghanaian striker, Michael Sarpong, has opened up about why he decided to leave Ghana to play in the Rwandan league.



According to the striker who grew up in Mamprobi, Accra, life in the Ghanaian league was exciting till Anas’ Number 12 documentary on corruption in Ghanaian football brought the sport to a halt.



To keep up his good form, Sarpong said he decided to look for opportunities outside Ghana which ended him up at Rayon Sport in Rwanda.



“I wanted to travel to Europe, I had a contract which I signed [here in Ghana] but the visa was an issue,” Michael Sarpong told GhanaWeb TV in an exclusive interview.



He added, “I had a friend who was playing in Rwanda and he recommended me to an agent in Rwanda and I said if there is no football in Ghana why don’t I go there and keep myself active for some few months, that is why I went to Rwanda.”



Sarpong began his career with Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals and later moved to Dreams FC where he had a fruitful period with the Dawu side.



He played an instrumental role in Dreams FC’s 2nd return to the league but later switched to sign for Rayon Sports in the Rwandan Premier League.



Sarpong had a stellar spell with Rayon Sport winning the 2018/2019 Rwanda Premier League title and the top scorer’s award with 16 goals.



The striker in August 2020 signed for Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC and scored on his debut for the club.



