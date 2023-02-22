An 'irreplaceable loss' - Liberia President George Weah pays tribute to Christian Atsu

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Liberia President, George Oppong Weah has bemoaned the death of Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, describing the tragedy as an "irreplaceable loss" to him and the football community.



The African football legend who spoke about how sad he is about the death of the former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger donated to the family of the deceased through his representatives.



George Weah's delegation to the family house of Atsu on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 was led by former Black Stars player, Kwame Ayew and some members of the Liberian Community in Ghana.



"I am deeply saddened to hear the devastating news of the passing of my neighbour, my small brother, and my young friend, the late Christian Atsu, who was a victim of the recent earthquake in Turkey."



"I knew him personally, and in his formative years in the game of soccer, I had the opportunity to interact with him with his early training."



"I would like to express my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the bereaved family and to his friends everywhere for this irreplaceable loss."



"Rest In Peace, Small Brother," the note from the Liberian president sighted by GhanaWeb Sports read.







