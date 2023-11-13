You are here: HomeSports2023 11 13Article 1879823

Sports News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An instant classic - Football fans react to Chelsea's thrilling 4-4 draw against Man City

Many football fans on social media, especially X have dubbed Chelsea's fascinating 4-all draw against Manchester City as an 'instant classic'.

Some believe the match is the best game of the season thus far while others argue that it is certainly one of the greatest Premier League games ever.

On the trend list on X, 'What A Game' in reference to the epic clash at Stamford Bridge is among the top trends.

According to former Newcastle and Crystal Palace manager, Alan Pardew, the match affirms the narrative that the Premier League is the best league in the world.

“That is why the Premier League is the best league in the world,” He told talkSport.

The thrilling match served eight goals with four goals coming in each half as Man City's six-game winning streak against Chelsea comes to an end.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring from the spot in the 24th minute. The lead could not last long as Thiago Silva headed home a corner to pull parity for the home side.

Raheem Sterling shot Chelsea into the lead with minutes to the break after taping home Reece James' low cross. The Blues could not end the half with the lead as Manuel Akanji restored parity for City in additional time, connecting a cross by Bernardo Silva.

Back from recess, Cita had a strong start in the half and deservingly put themselves in front for the second time in the game after Haaland tapped in Phil Foden's pass just 90 seconds after restart.

Chelsea found the level gain seven minutes after the hour mark, when Nicholas Jackson scored from a rebound after Edison parried Conor Gallagher's strike from the edge of the box.

With the game tied and four minutes left on the clock, Rodri seemly won it for City after his shot from outside the box took a deflection and went in to give City a late lead.

Chelsea, with the clock against them, showed good character and resilience which paid off in the stoppage time, when substitute Armando Broja won them a penalty.

21-year-old Cole Palmer stepped up for the nervy moment and made no mistake, salvaging a point for the Blues in an extraordinary encounter.


Checkout some reactions below


