An instant classic - Football fans react to Chelsea's thrilling 4-4 draw against Man City

Sports News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Many football fans on social media, especially X have dubbed Chelsea's fascinating 4-all draw against Manchester City as an 'instant classic'.



Some believe the match is the best game of the season thus far while others argue that it is certainly one of the greatest Premier League games ever.



On the trend list on X, 'What A Game' in reference to the epic clash at Stamford Bridge is among the top trends.



According to former Newcastle and Crystal Palace manager, Alan Pardew, the match affirms the narrative that the Premier League is the best league in the world.



“That is why the Premier League is the best league in the world,” He told talkSport.



The thrilling match served eight goals with four goals coming in each half as Man City's six-game winning streak against Chelsea comes to an end.



Erling Haaland opened the scoring from the spot in the 24th minute. The lead could not last long as Thiago Silva headed home a corner to pull parity for the home side.



Raheem Sterling shot Chelsea into the lead with minutes to the break after taping home Reece James' low cross. The Blues could not end the half with the lead as Manuel Akanji restored parity for City in additional time, connecting a cross by Bernardo Silva.



Back from recess, Cita had a strong start in the half and deservingly put themselves in front for the second time in the game after Haaland tapped in Phil Foden's pass just 90 seconds after restart.



Chelsea found the level gain seven minutes after the hour mark, when Nicholas Jackson scored from a rebound after Edison parried Conor Gallagher's strike from the edge of the box.



With the game tied and four minutes left on the clock, Rodri seemly won it for City after his shot from outside the box took a deflection and went in to give City a late lead.



Chelsea, with the clock against them, showed good character and resilience which paid off in the stoppage time, when substitute Armando Broja won them a penalty.



21-year-old Cole Palmer stepped up for the nervy moment and made no mistake, salvaging a point for the Blues in an extraordinary encounter.





Checkout some reactions below





EE/OGB



Many football fans on social media, especially X have dubbed Chelsea's fascinating 4-all draw against Manchester City as an 'instant classic'.



On the trend list on X, 'What A Game' in reference to the epic clash at Stamford Bridge is among the top trends.



According to former Newcastle and Crystal Palace manager, Alan Pardew, the match affirms the narrative that the Premier League is the best league in the world.



“That is why the Premier League is the best league in the world,” He told talkSport.



The thrilling match served eight goals with four goals coming in each half as Man City's six-game winning streak against Chelsea comes to an end.



Erling Haaland opened the scoring from the spot in the 24th minute. The lead could not last long as Thiago Silva headed home a corner to pull parity for the home side.



Raheem Sterling shot Chelsea into the lead with minutes to the break after taping home Reece James' low cross. The Blues could not end the half with the lead as Manuel Akanji restored parity for City in additional time, connecting a cross by Bernardo Silva.



Back from recess, Cita had a strong start in the half and deservingly put themselves in front for the second time in the game after Haaland tapped in Phil Foden's pass just 90 seconds after restart.



Chelsea found the level gain seven minutes after the hour mark, when Nicholas Jackson scored from a rebound after Edison parried Conor Gallagher's strike from the edge of the box.



With the game tied and four minutes left on the clock, Rodri seemly won it for City after his shot from outside the box took a deflection and went in to give City a late lead.



Chelsea, with the clock against them, showed good character and resilience which paid off in the stoppage time, when substitute Armando Broja won them a penalty.



21-year-old Cole Palmer stepped up for the nervy moment and made no mistake, salvaging a point for the Blues in an extraordinary encounter.





Checkout some reactions below







FT: CHELSEA 4-4 MAN CITY



AN INSTANT PREMIER LEAGUE CLASSIC ???????? pic.twitter.com/7pqEt7WNCH — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 12, 2023

This has replace the Spurs game as the game of the season. Best quality game this season. The individual player quality and coaching in both teams on show. Well done Poch. He's changed us. We came back 3 times. 3 freaking times. I can't remember the last time I've seen that pic.twitter.com/LVRj7YhAPj — Seun???????? (@SeunMobolaji) November 12, 2023

I don’t care what anyone says Chelsea vs Man City has been the match of the season so far.



What a game. — Janty (@CFC_Janty) November 12, 2023

What a game of football man. Chelsea up against the CL champions and ref today. So proud of my football club.



UP THE CHELS — Conn (@ConnCFC) November 12, 2023

⚽ 25' | Chelsea 0-1 Man City

⚽ 29' | Chelsea 1-1 Man City

⚽ 37' | Chelsea 2-1 Man City

⚽ 46' | Chelsea 2-2 Man City

⚽ 47' | Chelsea 2-3 Man City

⚽ 67' | Chelsea 3-3 Man City

⚽ 86' | Chelsea 3-4 Man City

⚽ 94' | Chelsea 4-4 Man City



What a game ???????? pic.twitter.com/Cilk8pqyy2 — Troll Football (parody) (@Troll_Fotballl) November 12, 2023

Chelsea 4-4 Man City HIGHLIGHTS Premier League.



Super Sunday ????

What a game ????

Could this already be the game of the season??#CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/z0QHVvZYHG — Prozy7 (@SomezeProsper) November 13, 2023

What a game. Marvellous! — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 12, 2023

The best match so far this season across the world

What a game???????????????????????????????? — CLINTON ???????????? (@LilMoGh) November 12, 2023

What a game this is ???????????????????????? #CHEMNC — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) November 12, 2023

What a game ????????Chelsea have set there bar now play like that every week will be flying up the league…Sterling Palmer and Gallagher very good ???????? — Paul Merson (@PaulMerse) November 12, 2023

What a game. Chelsea is that club !#SportsUltras pic.twitter.com/LqW2WBKFdJ — Thierry Nyann ???????? (@nyannthierry) November 12, 2023

Chelsea vs Man City was a knee slide tournament What A Game thou ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/prxrk01ywd — Noodle Hair Bellingham (@NoodleBellingam) November 13, 2023

And breathe...



What a game of football! ???????? pic.twitter.com/vB3rs2fkNt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 12, 2023

An instant Premier League classic!!



WHAT A GAME ???????? pic.twitter.com/VgLXWIOYgE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 12, 2023

EE/OGB