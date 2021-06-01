You are here: HomeSports2021 06 01Article 1275748

Other Sports of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: newsghana.com.gh

Amponsah wins ECOWAS half marathon

William Amponsah, long distance runner

Ghana’s long distance King William Amponsah emerged winner of the 21-Kilometer Half Marathon at the ECOWAS Athletics Championships Kaduna Nigeria.

Amponsah, who once again dominated the race clocked 1:05:09 to win the race that made him the dominant force in half marathon in the sub-region.

Another Ghanaian Juliana Sakat Lariba won the women’s 21km marathon events respectively at the Championships in Kaduna, Nigeria.

She made 1:21:40 to win the female version of the race.

