Sports News of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Source: GNA

Amponsah sets new national record at Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon

William Amponsah won the maiden edition of the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon

William Amponsah, a 21-year-old student of the University of Education, Winneba has won the maiden edition of the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon held on Boxing Day.



Amponsah, officially now holds the new record for 21km in Ghana having clocked a time of 1:02:51 to win the ultimate GHC 10,000 cash prize as well some goodies from sponsors.



Afaylar Samuel, a student from the University of Cape Coast placed second taking home a GHC5,000 cash prize while Ishmael Arthur, a military officer took home GHC3000 cash prize having placed third.



Speaking to the media after setting the new national record, Amponsah was elated to have broken his previous personal best (1:04:38) to achieve this new milestone and hopes for a better future in his long-distance running career.



The race was keenly contested especially with Kenyans, Ivorians coming in but my target was to win the race and am glad I finally did and in an impressive way.



"The era of Covid-19 has really been challenging for long-distance runners but we grateful to the organisers for such an event," he said.



The female race, on the other hand, was won by 16-year-old Belinda Sergbor who also won GHC 10,000 cash prize followed by Sherrifa Moro who placed second (GHC5000) while Babulweri Felicia took home GHC3000 third position cash prize.



Speaking at the closing ceremony, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, Western Regional Minister, was excited with the successful organisation of the maiden edition of the Marathon and was hopeful about it being one of the biggest long distances running events in Sub-Saharan Africa.



"We believe that the best way showcasing Sekondi-Takoradi to the world is by organising such marathons because all the big cities in the world can be associated with big marathons, you can talk of London Marathon, Boston Marathon, among Others.



"This year's event did attract some few foreign nationals but next year we expecting over 1000 athletes from all over the world and it would certainly be bigger," he said.



The maiden edition of Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon was organised by Medivents Consults in collaboration with the Western Regional Coordinating Council and sponsored by Cowbell, The Inquisitor, GOIL, Acqua-Blue, GNPC Foundation, Ghana Gas, Africa World Airlines, Best Western Plus, Mybet. Africa, among others.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.