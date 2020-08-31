Sports News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Amponsah eyes continental trophies as Kotoko marks 85th anniversary

Nana Yaw Amponsah is Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko

Nana Yaw Amponsah Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, has targeted continental trophies for the club as Kotoko marks its 85th birthday today.



In a message to the club and its supporters, the newly appointed CEO thanked them for their continued support for the club over the years.



He said “the year 2020 marks the 85th Anniversary of our dear club. 85 years in the life of every creature symbolises the end of one generation and the beginning of another. It is no surprise that 2020, despite being a difficult year for the entire world, has triggered the reincarnation of Asante Kotoko. Like the phoenix, the great porcupine has risen from its ashes and it is about to reproduce offsprings that will take the world by storm.



“Asante Kotoko has achieved all it was born to achieve within its first life of 85 years. Record league titles, African Cup and many other achievements that makes it the greatest Ghanaian club and African club of the century.”



The statement added “today marks the beginning of a new era to propel our great club to be the African club of another century. To achieve this requires the support and hard work of every individual supporter and stakeholder. We will not rest on our laurels. We will work hard to compete at the highest level and make this club greater than it has ever been.



“This is a year in which the world is facing an unprecedented global health crisis, it is not a time for celebration. However, it is still important for us to reflect on the past, and more importantly, to focus on the future.



“Our great achievements over the last 85 years, came with great efforts, resulting in Asante Kotoko, being recognized in the football industry in Africa as among the greatest. Moving forward we should be encouraged by the past achievements to drive us towards professionalism. A development that will drive the club through , ideas , innovation, knowledge, expertise, hard work and focus on becoming the biggest brand in African Football driven by a sustainable economic approach.



“To all our amazing fans, staff, players, and stakeholders, we thank you for your continued commitment to Asante Kotoko SC.



“We are all prepared to make Asante Kotoko stronger by finding solutions to our challenges and making sure that we overcome and take back our great heritage as the Greatest club in Africa.”





