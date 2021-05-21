Amponsah calls on Morocco’s Ambassador to Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 21 May 2021

William Amponsah Ghana’s leading long-distance athlete has paid a courtesy call on Mrs. Imane Ouaadil Ambassador of Morocco to Ghana.



The visit was to inform the Ambassador of his invitation to Morocco to participate in the Marathon International De Marrakesh, in September this year and also to seek the support of the Moroccan Embassy to participate in the event.



Amponsah, who has in the three years won the Kwahu Easter Marathon, Millenium Marathon and the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon was in the company of his manager Mr. Charles Abeiku Forson and Chief Executive Officer of Daakye Runners Club, Mr. Henri Senyo Penni General Manager of Medivents Consult, and Mr. William Dodzi Ezah a member of the team.



Mr. Penni said the decision to select the marathon for the top Ghanaian athlete was due to the rich history of the Marathon International De Marrakesh, which has existed for 31 years.



He said the Marathon in Marrakesh would offer Amponsah the needed platform to compete with the best on the continent and the world.



According to Mr. Penni his outfit has plans for giving athletes competitive platforms to perform adding that plans were in place to have more international collaborations.



Mrs. Ouaadil said she was excited with the visitation and the decision of Amponsah to participate in the marathon.



She said her outfit had plans to have a stronger collaboration with Ghana in the area of sports, business, housing and other sectors of the economy.



According to Mrs. Ouaadil the decision of Amponsah to participate in the competition fits into their agenda hence they would provide support for his participation.



He urged him to go and excel in the competition to make Ghana proud.