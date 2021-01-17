Sports News of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amplify promotion for women’s football – ACP Lydia Donkor appeals

ACP Lydia Donkor, the Director of Legal and Prosecutions of the Accra Regional Police Command has appealed for more support for women’s football in the country.



Across the various game venue in the country, 2020/2021 Women’s Premier League commenced on Saturday, January 16, 2021.



Ahead of the start of the new season, the Professional Footballers Association, Ghana (PFAG) organized a match to raise awareness about the return of the women’s league.



Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, ACP Lydia Donkor who is also the CEO of Police Ladies commended the PFAG for the initiative.



She expressed satisfaction with the fitness condition of the players and praised them for working on their fitness while on break.



She also appealed to the GFA and all stakeholders to join forces and promote the women’s game.



With fans being allowed at game centres, ACP Lydia Donkor is hopeful that people will throng to game venues and also adhere to the safety protocols.



“It was exciting for us to see that though we’ve been on a break for a while, our ladies are still active. Unfortunately, the crowd is not as huge as we would have expected.



The league is resuming so hopefully we’ll get back to the business of watching football. My advice for them to amplify the publicity of all the women’s games so that people will know we are back again”, she told PFAG.



