Ampem Darkoa holds first training session in San Pedro for 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League

Sports News of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As part of preparations for the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League in Ivory Coast, Ghana's representative, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, held their first official training session in San Pedro.



The newly constructed and CAF-sanctioned facility, which is 15 minutes from the team villa and on the outskirts of the town, saw head coach Joe Adarkwa take his players through some drills and shake up for two hours.



Ampem Darkoa, after snatching the only slot in the Wafu Zone B region, will be competing at the competition for the first time and is determined to make an indelible mark.



Twenty players, with the exception of Black Queens forward, Mary Amponsah, who is recovering from an injury, all took part in the vigorous training session.



The 2022/2023 Women’s player of the season is one of the brightest spots in the team and is expected to recover in time for the team's first game.



Ampem Darkoa has been paired in Group B with As Far, As Mande and Hurricanes FC, and will take on the Morrocan giants in their first game on Monday, November 6 at Stade de San Pedro.