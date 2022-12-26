Ampem Darkoa goalkeeper Safiatu Salifu joins Tanzanian giants YANGA Princess

Sports News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Tanzanian giants, YANGA Princess have secured the services of Ghanaian goalkeeper Safiatu Salifu.



The shot-stopper joins the club from Women’s Premier League powerhouse, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, and is expected to play a huge role for the side.



Safiatu Salifu signed a two-year deal to join YANGA Princess, the female team of Young Africans.



Salifu helped Ampem Darkoa Ladies to topflight success last season, keeping ten clean sheets and conceding only four goals in 14 matches. She was also MVP once in the same season.



Her move to Tanzanian is expected to help Young Africans compete with rivals Simba, who were in the CAF Women's Champions League last season.