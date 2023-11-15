Ampem Darkoa Ladies manager optimistic about reaching CAF Women's Champions League final

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head coach of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Nana Joe Adarkwa has said his players are ready for their semi-final clash against Sporting Casablanca in the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League.



The manager is optimistic about beating the Moroccan side to qualify for the final on their debut appearance in the competition.



Speaking at the pre-match, he admitted that the opponent have a fair idea about how his team plays but they are mentally ready and that his team will be fine.



"Our opponent knows us but by the grace of God, we will win this match. Nobody wants to fail, I have confidence in my team. I think everything will be fine. Except for one player, everyone is doing well. It will be a very difficult match, but we are mentally prepared for this meeting," he said at the pre-match presser.



"Sporting will come at us strong because they saw us play against AS Far who we beat. The players know what to do and I believe we are ready," he added.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies will take on Sporting Casablanca on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 20:00 GMT kickoff time.





