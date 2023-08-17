Ampem Darkoa Ladies land in Nigeria ahead of WAFU Zone B Women's CAF CL qualifiers

Sports News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ampem Darko Ladies, Ghana's Women Premier League champions, have safely landed in Benin City, Nigeria on Thursday, August 17, 2023, for the WAFU Zone B women's CAF Champions League qualifiers.



The team made up of 26 players, management members and an official of the Ghana Football Association arrived on Wednesday for the competition which begins on Friday.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies are chasing one of the tickets for the women's CAF Champions League later this year.



Having missed the tournament last season after failing to qualify from their zone, the double-winner is determined to reach the biggest women's club tournament on the continent.



The Ghanaian champions have been drawn in Group B, alongside Niger's AS Garde and Ami Du Monde.



However, reports indicate Garde has withdrawn from the tournament.



Meanwhile, in Group A, hosts Delta Queens have been drawn alongside USFA and Athletico FC.



The tournament is scheduled to begin on Friday, August 18, 2023, with the winner picking the only CAF Women’s Champions League ticket available to WAFU Zone B.