Ampem Darkoa Ladies defender Comfort Yeboah makes list for CAF Young Player of the Year

Sports News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ampem Darkoa Ladies' defender Comfort Yeboah has emerged as a top contender for the Young Player of the Year (Women) at the upcoming 2023 CAF Awards.



The anticipation surrounding Yeboah's nomination has been fueled by her stellar performance in the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League, where she left an indelible mark with a spectacular goal for the Ghanaian champions.



Throughout the competition, Yeboah's on-field brilliance was a standout feature, contributing significantly to Ampem Darkoa Ladies' success. As the football fraternity eagerly awaits the crowning moment on Monday, 11 December 2023, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the top three nominees for all categories, setting the stage for a night of recognition and celebration.



The selection process involves votes from a distinguished panel, comprising members of the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals from Member Associations, Head Coaches, Captains of Member Associations, and clubs engaged in the group stages of the Interclub competitions.



The Awards Gala, a glamorous affair slated for the Palais des Congrès, Movenpick, Marrakech, Morocco, promises to be a glittering event, kicking off at 18:00 GMT.