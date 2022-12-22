Ampem Darkoa Ladies crowned GhanaWeb's Team of the Year

Sports News of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Women's Premier League club, Ampem Darkoa Ladies have been named the GhanaWeb Sports 2022 Team of the Year.



The club that was founded in 2009 have been selected ahead of Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko, Ghana's Men's 4*100 relay team, and MTN FA Cup winners Accra Hearts of Oak.



1st Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC



The club took over from Hasaacas Ladies after dominating the local scene in the 2021/2022 football season.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies won a local treble but unlike Hasaacas Ladies, they couldn't make a mark in the CAF Women's Champions League competition.



The Ladies were crowned champions of the Women's Premier League Northern Zone after accumulating 39 points from 18 games.



They added the FA Cup trophy on the back of a 1-0 victory over defending champions, Hasaacas Ladies.



Comfort Yeboah's 17th-minute penalty strike was that the Techiman-based team needed to win their second trophy of the season to become the second female team to win a double in Ghana.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies completed the triangle in the 2021/202 after beating Police Ladies 2-0 to clinch the Super Cup.





Boom!



????????Team Ghana through to Men's 4x100m relay final after finishing 3rd in Heat 2.



Men's relay team run a time of 39.05s and snatched one of three automatic qualifying slots.#CWC2022 pic.twitter.com/ci47VEK8Qf — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) August 6, 2022