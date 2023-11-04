Ampem Darkoa Ladies arrive in Ivory Coast for CAF Women's Champions League

Sports News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's flagbearer at the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League, Ampem Darkoa, has safely touched down in San Pedro, Ivory Coast, in advance of the tournament's kick-off this weekend.



The team, led by its owner and Techiman's paramount Chief, Nana Fosu Gyeabour, arrived in San Pedro on Friday afternoon, poised to commence their training sessions and camp preparations for the upcoming competition.



Head coach Joe Nana Adarkwa affirmed their determination to vie for victory and ultimately secure the championship.



"We are here in Ivory Coast to compete and win. We are Ghana and West Africa champions, and it's time to dominate Africa too,” he said, as quoted by GhanaSoccernet.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies are the second Ghanaian team to compete in the tournament since Hasaacas Ladies finished second in the maiden edition in 2021.



Ampem Darkoa will kick start their title quest in the tournament with a face-off against Morocco's AS FAR Club on Monday, November 6, at the Stade de San Pedro.