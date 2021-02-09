Sports News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Amos Frimpong urges Asante Kotoko to work harder ahead of Setif clash

Asante Kotoko SC

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong, has charged the team to work harder ahead of the first leg CAF Confederation Cup play-off game against Algerian side ES Setif on Sunday, February 14, 2021.



The Porcupine Warriors have been in a good run of form in the Ghana Premier League as they currently sit on top of the table with 24 points after their win against Karela United on Sunday.



Amos Frimpong who guided the team to play in last three season’s CAF Confederation Cup group stage has advised the current crop of players to maintain their current form heading into the game against the North African side.



“It is a difficult game for Kotoko on Sunday. ES Setif is doing well in their league, and one of the biggest clubs in Algeria in terms of history and achievements.”, he said in an interview with the media.



“Kotoko must work extra hard, though, in their last four games, they have started producing some phenomenal performance. It must continue on Sunday so that the return fixture will be a mere formality”, he added.



Asante Kotoko has been eliminated from the CAF Inter-club competitions anytime they are paired with a North African side.



The team will be hoping to break the jinx and book a place in the money zone this season.



Kotoko dropped from the CAF Champions League to the CAF Confederation Cup after losing to Al Hilal of Sudan.