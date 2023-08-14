Amos Frimpong declares readiness to serve former club when called

Sports News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko skipper, Amos Frimpong, has expressed his readiness to return to the club and serve them in any capacity when given the opportunity.



According to the player, his doors are always open for any role available if given the green light from the life Patron of the team Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Frimpong made the statement whiles commenting on the club’s newly constituted Interim Management Committee (IMC) appointed by Otumfuo following the dissolution of the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led Management and Board.



Delving into the experience the IMC brings on board to help transform the club, Frimpong, 31, said he will not hesitate to rejoin the Kumasi-based side when offered any position beyond playing.



“At the moment I am still active. I haven’t given up on football. For any position I will be given, I will not hesitate to come and share my experience. If I am called upon to come and help the club,” he told Citi FM.



Frimpong also urged the fanbase to make it a habit and troop to the stadium to rally behind the team in the upcoming season.



At Kotoko, he served as captain after the departure of Yaw Frimpong to TP Mazembe, went ahead to become an integral member of the team, and won the hearts of the fans due to his specialization in converting penalties.



Currently, he plays for Guinean side, Club Industriel de Kamsar.





LSN/NOQ