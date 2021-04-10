Amos Addai striker late as Ashgold beats Hearts of Oak 1-0

Sports News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

A late penalty converted by Amos Addai has handed Ashantigold SC a 1-0 win over Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.



Nicknamed the Miners, the Obuasi-based club hosted the Phobians at the Len Clay Sports Stadium today to battle for three points on matchday 19 of the 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



In the first half where Hearst of Oak made strides, the team had a good chance of taking the lead when they were awarded a penalty kick.



Unfortunately, Victor Aidoo who stepped up to take could not score as his effort was well saved.



With both teams putting up a good performance in the remaining minutes of the match, Ashanti Gold SC secured the three points in the dying minutes of the match.



A penalty converted in added time of the second half has seen the Miners amassing all points at the end of the 90 minutes.