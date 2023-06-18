Aminu Rafiq and Torric Jebrin score for Friends Club Kupondol against APF

Sports News of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Wa Suntaa winger Aminu Rafiq and former Accra Hearts of Oak player Torric Jebrin scored in Friends Club Kupondol's 4-0 win against APF in the Nepalese A Division League.



Former Accra Hearts of Oak attacker Torric Jebrin started the scoring for Friends Club Kupondol. He found the back of the net in the 15th minute.



Bikash Thapa made it 2-0 in the 31st minute, Ghana's Aminu Rafiq scored in the 71st minute to extend the lead to 3-0 and Akhrorbek scored in the 82nd minute to make it 4-0.



Aminu Rafiq has played 21 league games for the team, during which time he has scored 14 goals, provided one assist, and won two MVP awards.



Friends Club Kupondol defeated APF Football Club 4-0 to prevent relegation on the last day.



Friends Club Kupondol ended the season in 12th place with 30 points after 26 games.



Aminu Rafiq and Torric Jebrin play with compatriot Ben Nash Quansah in the A Division League in Nepal.