Amiens struggling in defence due to Nicholas Opoku's absence

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

French Ligue II side Amiens SC is struggling due to the absence of experienced center-back Nicholas Opoku who has been sidelined due to injury.



The 23-year-old picked up the injury in Amiens 1-0 win over Rodez in a league game.



Opoku could not finish the game and had to be substituted and replaced by Nathan Monzango in the 80th minute of the game against Rodez.



Tests after the game indicated that Ghana International was hit to the knee and will be out of action for weeks.



Amiens has conceded eight goals in four games since the absence of Nicholas Opoku and Molla Wagué in defense.



The pair have been solid in defense for Amiens and their absence has caused problems at the back.



Opoku is regarded as one of the best center-backs in the French Ligue II.



The Black Stars defender has made 27 appearances for Amiens in the ongoing campaign.