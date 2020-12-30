Sports News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Amiens star Nicholas Opoku named among best defenders in French Ligue II

Black Stars defender, Nicholas Opoku

In-form Black Stars defender, Nicholas Opoku has been named among the elite defenders in the French Ligue II.



The 23-year-old has been a force to reckon with at the back of Amiens, playing a key role for the club after the first round of the league.



Opoku has made 15 appearances for the club in 17 games so far this season, helping Amiens to tenth place.



He joins the likes of teammate and defense partner Nathan Monzango, Clermont Foot's Alidu Seidu, Jordy Gaspar of Grenoble, and Abdel HakimAbdellah.



Joris Moutachy (Niort), Youssoupha Ndiaye (Paris FC), Scotty Sadzoute (FC Pau) and Bafodé Diakité (Toulouse) complete the list.



Opoku has been an integral member of the club since joining in January on a short loan spell from Italian club Udinese.



Despite featuring prominently for the club in Ligue I from January, the club had to be relegated following an abrupt end to the season due to COVID-19.



The ex-Brekum Chelsea player had to return to Udine, however, Amiens re-applied for a second loan stint for the player who had impressed in his first spell.

