Amiens defense on the wire without Nicholas Opoku

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Having long been one of the best defenses in Ligue 2, the Amiens defense has continued to decline for some time.



Amiens have been unable to achieve a clean sheet for five games. The last one dates back to the match against Rodez and the injury of Nicholas Opoku happened, one of the best defenders in the championship.



Since then, central defender Molla Wague has also gotten injured. All of this is overwhelming: Amiens SC have conceded eight goals in four games. Statistics unworthy of the reputation of the Amiens rearguard.



Nicholas Opoku has played 27 games with one assist for Amiens this season.