Amiens coach defiant on Nicholas Opoku playing again this season

Sports News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Amiens coach Oswald Tanchot has not given up on the chance of center back Nicholas Opoku not playing again this season despite the fears that the Ghanaian defender's season could be over.



The former Berekum Chelsea center back has not played since sustaining an injury in Amiens 1-0 triumph against Rodez in the French Ligue 2.



Initial diagnosis was that he will be out for just two weeks but reports suggest that the injury could be worse than initially feared.



“There will be no return, the group will be very close to what we saw in Corsica. For Nicholas (Opoku) there is a hope that he will play again this season, he is in a recovery protocol.”



“Now the players present are responding well, although this will be our sixth game in 18 days and Guingamp's reception was also brought forward from Monday to Saturday."



Opoku has played 27 times for the club, with 1 assist to his credit.