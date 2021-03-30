Amiens coach Oswald Tanchot impressed with Emmanuel Lomotey's recent form

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Amiens coach Oswald Tanchot has been left impressed by the recent form of Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey.



Lomotey, who joined in the summer of 2020 has gained in strength over the past month after a difficult start.



Beyond his recent goals against Auxerre and Troyes, the former Dreams FC player seems to have found his place both on the pitch and in the locker room.



Recruited to play in midfield, Lomotey appears today as a very credible option in central defense, where his agreement with compatriot Nicholas Opoku is working wonders.



“Whether in the middle or in defence, he puts goals in training and in matches,” he said, adding that “Frankly, he's fine right now."



"For a long time, he cleared a gap, which meant that we did not really know if he was happy or not to be there.



Myself, I asked myself a lot of questions, talked about it with him, confided the coach of the ASC. He assured me he was happy but that was not what transpired."



Lomotey has made 21 appearances across all competitions, with three goals and an assist to his name.