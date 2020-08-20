Sports News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Amiens SC newboy Emmanuel Lomotey trains with the team for the first time

Ghanaian midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey

Ghanaian midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey has started life at Amiens SC as he trains with the team for the first time after signing for the French side.



Lomotey completed his move to the French Ligue 2 side from UD Extremadura on Tuesday August 18, in a deal worth around €500,000.



The 22-year-old defensive midfielder joined his new teammates to train for the very first time on Wednesday as preparations continue ahead of the 2020/2021 season.



Lomotey will spend the next four years with the Stade de la Licorne outfit.



The Ghana U23 star could make his unofficial debut on Saturday when Amiens take on AS Nancy in a pre-season friendly match.



Lomotey was a member of the Black Stars B team that won the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations in Cape Coast.



The former Dreams FC player was also part of the Ghana squad at last year's U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

