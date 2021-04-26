Amida Brimah registers blocked shot in NBA debut

Basketball of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: basketballghana.com

Basketballghana.com can report Ghanaian Center Amida Brimah has made his debut in the NBA after featuring Indiana Pacers 131-112 win over Orlando Magic earlier this morning.



Brimah played five minutes in total off the bench and registered a block in the closing minutes of the contest; he played three minutes in the first half as Pacers Forwards JaKarr Sampson and Oshae Brissett battled foul trouble.



Amida attempted a left hook shot but missed late in the game; it was his sole shot attempted in the contest that had Pacers Guard Malcom Brogdon lead the way with 24 points.



It has been a long and winding journey to the NBA for the 6 foot 10-inch Brimah who was recently signed to a two-way contract by the Pacers to add size to its injury-ravaged frontcourt.



The former University of Connecticut defender had spent two seasons with Indiana’s NBA Gatorade League affiliate side Fort Wayne Mad Ants and played two seasons with Austin Spurs prior to the call-up.



Pacers play Portland Trailblazers next on Tuesday, April 27 at 23:00 GMT; Brimah is primed to play extensive minutes since Portland starts 6 foot 11 inch Yusuf Nurkic at Center with 6 foot 10 inch Enes Kanter as the backup.