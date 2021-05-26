Amenfiman Rural Bank eager to improve Samartex after signing GH¢ 100,000 sponsorship deal

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Amenfiman Rural Bank Limited has signed a sponsorship deal with Division One League outfit FC Samartex 1996.



The deal penned over the weekend at Wasa Akropong, the capital of the Wasa Amenfi East Municipality, is worth GHC 100,000 for the 2020/21 season.



Chief Executive of the multiple-award-winning bank, Dr. Alexander Asmah indicated the agreement was in fulfilment of the bank's corporate social responsibility, which includes Youth Development.



He told Dunkwa-based Solar FM on Monday: It's true that Amenfiman Rural Bank Ltd has officially signed a contract agreement with FC Samartex to become sponsor of the club worth a GHC100,000.00 in cash.''



“Amenfiman Rural Bank is an indigenous bank that has grown to become a big brand in the rural banking industry amongst the 144 rural banks in Ghana and in fulfilment of our Corporate Social Responsibility which includes sports as a youth development avenue, we found it expedient to help push the dream of FC Samartex, which is in our catchment area, to qualify and play in the Ghana Premier League, hence the decision to make this cash injection.''



Dr Asmah also assured that amount will be improved if the club manages to qualify for the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



''The Management and Board of Amenfiman Rural Bank have made a commitment to the club to enhance this deal should the club qualify to play in the next season’s Ghana Premier League but for now the GHC100,000.00 cash injection is to help the club qualify for the Ghana Premier League,'' he added.