Amed Toure casts doubt over ‘useless' Fabio Gama acquisition

Fabio Gama, Brazilian midfielder

Former Asante Kotoko striker Amed Toure has seemingly cast doubt over the signing of Fabio Gama, asking if the Brazilian can play on some of the poor quality match venue pitches.



The Porcupine Warriors announced the acquisition of Brazilian midfielder Fabio Dos Santos Gama in the final days of the Ghanaian transfer window.



Gama joined the Reds on a free transfer, having been without a club since parting ways with Swedish second-tier outfit Jonkoping Sodra in March.



The 28-year-old is yet to feature for the side having only joined his new teammates two weeks ago.



Gama appears to be unfit as he was left out of the team that drew 1-1 with Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park over the weekend.



The midfielder has again been excluded from the squad that departed to Mauritania to engage Nouadhibou FC in the first preliminary match of the CAF Champions League.



In an interview with Prestea-based Energy FM, Toure, who had two successful spells with the Reds, did not mince words after describing the signing of the Brazilian midfielder as ‘useless’.



"We will pray for him because I have said that Ghana Premier League is not easy. It’s a game of 'men'. But it also depends on the condition he will play in Ghana,” Toure told Energy FM.



“I have seen pictures of the pitch Berekum Chelsea and Kotoko played on. Do you think he [Gama] can play on this kind of pitch? Or you take him to Dormaa, do you think he can play well over there? Are you sure he can play at Tarkwa? Sometimes these things matters.”



“So for me, although Kotoko is my former team and it's where I started my professional career but for me I think it is useless."



Kotoko are Gama's third club outside Brazil, having also featured for Swedish fold Varnomo before moving on to Jonkoping.



In his homeland, he has previously been on the books of Bahia, Botafago-SP, Botafago, Serrano-BA, Operario-MS, SE Gama and ABC FC.



His most recent clubs in Brazil, however, are Itabaiana-SE and UR Trabalhadore.



The midfielder is the third Brazilian to sign for Kotoko in the last 15 years following Gleisson de Souza Ferreira in 2005 and Hermes da Silva in 2013.

