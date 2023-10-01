Amankwah Forson adjudged man-of the-match in Austria after top performance for RB Salzburg

Sports News of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international Amakwah Forson was adjudged as the Man of the Match after helping Red Bull Salzburg to secure an emphatic victory in the Austrian Bundesliga.



The 20-year-old started and lasted 68 minutes as his outfit cruised to resounding 4-0 away win over Austria Lustenau on Saturday.



The Ghanaian youngster showcased his qualities in the game after serving two assists to propel his side to a sweet victory at the Planet Pure Stadion.



Red Bull Salzburg scored twice in a space of four minutes to take the lead through Croatian Roko Simic and French international Oumar Solet with both goals being assisted by the Ghanaian.



The host opened the scoring in the 21st minute through Simic before Oumar Solet doubled the advantage for the visitors.



Red Bull Salzburg continued their demolition exercise as Karim Konate hit the back of the net to extend his side lead as the visitors went to recess with a 3-0 advantage. Oscar Gloukh sealed victory for the Red Bull Salzburg after break



With one goal and two assists in just eight league appearances this season, Forson is becoming an invaluable asset to his team.