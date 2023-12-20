'Always with you' - Andre Ayew pays tribute to Steve Cooper after Nottingham Forest sacking

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has paid tribute to his former coach Steve Cooper who was sacked by Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.



Andre Ayew has played under Cooper in the final six months of last season after an earlier stint with him at Swansea City in 2019 where there failed narrowly to secure Premier League promotion.



After Nottingham Forest announced the sacking of the Welsh manager, Andre took to Instagram to eulogise him.



“The King of forest and the King of Swansea Always with you boss..no matter the matter you are the BOSS..”



Forest have lost five of their last six Premier League games, including last Friday's 2-0 defeat at home by Tottenham.



Cooper took over at the club in September 2021 when they were bottom of the Championship. He led them to play-off success that season, beating Huddersfield at Wembley in the final.



He kept Forest in the Premier League last season, doing so after a 1-0 win at home to Arsenal in May, and has seen a high volume of players come into the squad since returning to the top flight.



Nottingham Forest's former head coach Steve Cooper said the job meant the world to him in his last press conference before losing his job at the City Ground.