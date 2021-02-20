Sports News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Altach winger Nana Kofi Babil ruled out of Austrian Wien clash

Ghana international Nana Kofi Babil

Ghanaian footballer Nana Kofi Babil will miss SCR Altach game against Austrian Wien in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday.



The 19-year-old picked up an injury in training and will be on the sidelines for treatment.



SCR Altach head coach Alex Pastoor in an interview with the club's official website confirmed that the budding talented forward will be absent from the squad list traveling to face Austrian Wien due to injury.



Nana Kofi Babil has featured twice for SCR Altach in his debut season.



He joined the Austrian Bundesliga club on a season-long loan deal from Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC.