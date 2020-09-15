Sports News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Allow Nana Yaw Amponsah to work freely - Former Kotoko supporter’s chief

CEO of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Former Asante Kotoko National Circles Council (NCC) Supporters Chief, Kwaku Amponsah who is popularly known as Chairman K5 has advised the Board to allow Nana Yaw Amponsah to work freely without any interference.



There have been reports of a supposed rift between some members of the Board and the newly appointed CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah.



Some of the Board members are said to be interfering in the work of the CEO and he has threatened to resign from the post.



According to Kwaku Amponsah, the Board was entrusted with the power to appoint a CEO thus with the appointment of Nana Yaw Amponsah they must leave him to work independently so they can also review his work without any fear or favour.



“The Board was constituted by Otumfuo for us the supporters. The Board has sat down and invited people to apply for the CEO job. The Board has appointed Nana Yaw Amponsah as the CEO. So now they have to allow him to work without any interference,” he said in an interview on Happy FM.



“The Board has appointed a CEO and he then appoints his management so that work begins. So if the Board appoints the CEO then they should leave him to form his management team so that when there is a mistake they can blame him. They should allow the CEO to work freely so when he doesn’t deliver he can be blamed," he added.



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko is set to land former Ghana Football Association Deputy General Secretary in charge of administration, Emmanuel Dasoberi who resigned from his post on Monday.



Dasoberi is said to be heading to Asante Kotoko to take up a new role on the new management team led by Nana Yaw Amponsah.



Dasoberi in a post on his official Facebook page confirmed resigning from the GFA, “today, September 14, 2020, I personally presented my letter of resignation to the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo at the Head Office of the GFA in Accra.



“It has been great serving the football governing body in various capacities in the last 10 years. But i believe it is time for me to move on for a new challenge”.



Nana Yaw Amponsah will soon announce his new management members.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.