Allow Kotoko new board to work – Yamoah Ponkoh warns media

Former Management member of Asante Kotoko, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh, has warned journalists and media houses in the country to stop trying to impede the work of the newly constituted Executive Board of the porcupine warriors.



According to him, it makes no sense as to why supporters or journalists will bother themselves with the delay in appointing new management members of the club after the George Amoako-led management team was dissolved weeks ago.



Speaking to Ohene Bampoe-Brenya on Happy FM’s ‘ Happy Sports, he expressed his dismay.



“The media should concentrate on being objective and constructive. Nobody has given the media any job to do, so please they should let this board work,” he warned.



“Otumfour has not given anyone of you any job. In their own wisdom and at the appropriate time, they will bring out their policies. Let’s leave the board to work. This new board is charting a new course for our darling club. Sports journalists can’t determine to the board what they can and can’t do. It won’t wash and it won’t work.”



“Why should someone sit and be bothered about the fact that the board hasn’t appointed a management team. Why should anyone be worried about that? Let’s all exercise patience and wait for them.”



“I don’t think this board will succumb to the ways of the media. So if you’re there worried, go on because nobody cares. The club is not for the media. That practice of paying journalists to make noise and praise you for the Kotoko job like in the past, won’t work this time around.” he concluded.

