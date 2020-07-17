Sports News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Alleged teammate of Akonnor, Shamo Quaye turns drug addict

play videoSamuel Yaw Agyei says he was turned down because of his smoking habit

Samuel Yaw Agyei (Nkonu), an old teammate of CK Akonnor, Shamo Quaye, Ablade Kumah, simmon Addo yesterday, on SVTV Africa, has narrated how he fell from grace to grass through drugs.



The father of one who started his football carrier as a player and later turning into a goalkeeper, recounted how good he was at his prime.



According to him, his goalkeeping dream started when in a justify match, his team’s goalkeeper Simon Addo, conceded cheap goals.



"They were scoring him too much, so I decided to be in the goalposts instead, and from then I kept training until I gained enough confidence. Thanks to Coach E.K Afranie for his guidance and training." He narrated.



He claimed to be the best goalkeeper in tema then. Adding that, apart from Salifu Ansah, and Edward Ansah, no other goalkeeper was better than him in Ghana.



"Sammy Adjei and Ali Jarrah were all my juniors in terms of goalkeeping." He said.



The 53-year-old father said, he was part of the first national under 17 call up in the 90’s but favoritism by the management eliminated him from the squad; something he emphasized killed his football spirit.



To him, his interest in football declined after this incident; and when people like Harry Zakour whom he expected help from, disappointed him.



‘’Because I smoked, they did not take me serious.’’ He said.



Despite him being one of the best in his time, he never kept the goalposts for any premier league team.



When asked about marijuana, and his journey on drugs, he said, he has been smoking for close to 30 years; nonetheless, he is involved in other drugs like brown sugar, organic rock, among others.



When asked how he started, he said; "I used to be sent to buy weed on a regular basis and through that I tasted, and also, anxiety and anger caused by family and friends increased my taste for it’’.



He however believes, weed smoking makes him happy, and forgets his worries among others, revealing his family has rejected him as result of his drug life.



Nkonu, a nickname given to him by tema fans, shared his advice urging everybody to stay away from drugs.





