All you need to know as 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League kicks off

Sports News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After close to 120 days of no domestic football, the much-anticipated Ghana Premier League resumes on Friday, September 15 with matchday one fixtures of the 2023/24 season travelling through Friday to Wednesday, September 2020.



A total of 18 clubs will battle each other in a home and away fixture for the trophy where three teams will be relegated and a winner declared at the end of the season.



Defending champions Medeama SC, Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, and Aduana Stars will be the top teams to watch out for, while Bechem United, Berekum Chelsea, Nsoatreman, Legon Cities, Dreams FC and Karela United will be tough sides to scale over.



The likes of Nsoateman, Samartex, Real Tamale United, Tamale City, and Great Olympics will be aiming to mark a mark this season following his struggling campaign last season.



New boys Nations FC, returnees Heart of Lions, and Tano Bofoakwa must defy all odds to maintain their status or return to division one.



During the launch of the 2023/24 season in August, the initial GHC250,000 prize for reigning champions Medeama SC witnessed an increment where the winner of this season’s league goes home with GHC500,000.



The second runner-up scoops home GHC 200,000 while the third-placed team grabs GHC 100,000 with fourth and fifth also fetching GHC 80,000 and GHC 70,000 respectively.



It does not end there as the sixth to tenth-placed teams will receive GHC 60,000, GHC 50,000, GHC 40,000, GHC 30,000, and GHC 20,000 accordingly.



For matchday one fixtures, Hearts of Oak will kick off the season as guests of Real Tamale United (RTU) on Friday at the Aliu Mahama Stadium at 6 p.m. while on Saturday, September 16, Great Olympics will host returnees Tano Bofoakwa at the Accra Sports Stadium.



On Sunday, September 17, Berekum Chelsea will square off with Bibiani Gold Stars at the Golden City Park, while Legon Cities take on Karela United at the El-Wak Stadium, and Nsoatreman battle Bechem United at the Nana Professor Koromansa II Park.



At the Nsenkyire Park, Samartex1996 will host last season's runners-up Aduana Stars while Asante Kotoko test their might against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium which is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 pm to wrap up Sunday games.



Following their participation in the CAF Confederations Cup, 2023 MTN FA Cup winners Dreams FC will square off with debutants Nations FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, September 20 while reigning champions Medeama SC will welcome Accra Lions to the Cape Coast Stadium on the same day due to their CAF Champions League campaign.







