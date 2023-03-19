All you need to know ahead of Chris Hughton's unveiling as Black Stars head coach

Sports News of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has disclosed the details of coach Chris Hughton’s unveiling as the head coach of the Black Stars.



Earlier, the GFA announced Chris Hughton as new head coach of the Black Stars without giving details of his contract.



However, in a latest update the GFA has disclosed that the unveiling of the head coad of Black Stars coach would come off on Monday, March 20, 2023.



The event would take place at SG Mall, Ayigya-Kumasi at exactly 10:00 am.



The unveiling of coach Chris Hughton, according to GFA would be telecast.



Just like the past, the unveiling of the new coach of the Black Stars is to give the media the opportunity to interact with the coach, as well as, get more information on the target set for him.



The GFA is expected to make known the details pertaining to the duration of the contract and estimated salary of the new head coach.



With rumours swelling changes in the backroom staff, coach Chris Hughton is expected to outdoor his technical team members.



Coach Chris Hughton who was previously the Technical Advisor of the Black Stars takes over from Otto Addo who resigned after Ghana exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup.





???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? will be unveiled in Kumasi on Monday, March 20, 2023, as part of the build-up to the match against Angola.



????SG Mall, Ayigya-Kumasi - 10am⏰#BlackStars | #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/hw63IxA3tW — ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) March 19, 2023

JNA/ESA