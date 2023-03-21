All you need to know about new Black Stars boy Kingsley Schindler?

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

German-base footballer Kingsley Schindler has become topical after he was invited to the Black Stars for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.



Schindler was invited to replace injured Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey.



"Kingsley Schindler has been called up to replace the injured Tariq Lamptey for this week's TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola," Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed in a statement on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.



His call-up raised eyebrows because he is not a familiar name regarding Ghanaian players born abroad who are been keenly monitored by the GFA.



The defender is already in Ghana. He arrived in on Monday to 16 other players who made early arrival for the Angola tie.



Plays for FC Koln in Bundesliga



Schindler plays for FC Koln in the German top-flight league. He joined Koln in 2019.



After a difficult first two years at Koln, which involves a loan move, he has eventually secured a place in the team.



He played 26 matches in all competitions this season amounting to 1,117 minutes. He scored one goal.



His goal sealed the Europa Conference League group-stage qualification for FC Koln. Unfortunately, they could not make it out of their group.



Born in Germany



Schindler was born in Hamburg, Germany, and holds German citizenship. He started his youth career at SC Concordia before joining Hannover 96 youth team in 2011.



Fourth German-born Ghanaian to switch nationality to Ghana in a year



He has become the fourth Ghanaian born in Germany to switch nationality to Ghana in one year.





He is a full-back/winger



Schindler started his career as a winger before evolving into a fullback. During his time at Holstein Kiel in Bundesliga 2, he hit scored 12 goals.



At Koln, he often plays as a full-back and occasionally as a winger. He could also play in the central area, which explains his versatility.





